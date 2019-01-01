Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical retailer that specializes in Chinese medicine. The company operates in its core market of Hong Kong, along with Macau and other international markets under the Tong Ren Tang brand. Beijing Tong Ren Tang's product portfolio includes Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and herbs. The company also has wholesale operations in various markets. In Hong Kong, the company's products are available in general pharmacies, drugstore chains, supermarkets, and convenience stores.