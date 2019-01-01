QQQ
Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical retailer that specializes in Chinese medicine. The company operates in its core market of Hong Kong, along with Macau and other international markets under the Tong Ren Tang brand. Beijing Tong Ren Tang's product portfolio includes Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and herbs. The company also has wholesale operations in various markets. In Hong Kong, the company's products are available in general pharmacies, drugstore chains, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beijing Tong Ren Tang (BJTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beijing Tong Ren Tang (OTCPK: BJTRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Beijing Tong Ren Tang's (BJTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beijing Tong Ren Tang.

Q

What is the target price for Beijing Tong Ren Tang (BJTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Q

Current Stock Price for Beijing Tong Ren Tang (BJTRF)?

A

The stock price for Beijing Tong Ren Tang (OTCPK: BJTRF) is $1.49 last updated Mon Apr 19 2021 13:43:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beijing Tong Ren Tang (BJTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beijing Tong Ren Tang.

Q

When is Beijing Tong Ren Tang (OTCPK:BJTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Beijing Tong Ren Tang does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beijing Tong Ren Tang (BJTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beijing Tong Ren Tang.

Q

What sector and industry does Beijing Tong Ren Tang (BJTRF) operate in?

A

Beijing Tong Ren Tang is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.