Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd is a Malaysian company principally engaged in the operations of Toto betting. The business activity of the firm includes motor retailing, repair and maintenance, and provision of aftersales and insurance services. It is also involved in the operation of a hotel in the Philippines and luxury motor retailing in the United Kingdom. Geographically, its presence can be seen in both Malaysian and international markets of which Malaysia accounts for a larger share of the revenue.