Beijing Cap Intl Airport
(OTCPK:BJCHY)
2.605
00
At close: May 25
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.48 - 3.59
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 915.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.9K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.66
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTC:BJCHY), Dividends

Beijing Cap Intl Airport issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Beijing Cap Intl Airport generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.82%

Annual Dividend

$0.1507

Last Dividend

Sep 19, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Beijing Cap Intl Airport Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beijing Cap Intl Airport. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on December 10, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHY). The last dividend payout was on December 10, 2018 and was $0.08

Q
How much per share is the next Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on December 10, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTCPK:BJCHY)?
A

Beijing Cap Intl Airport has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHY) was $0.08 and was paid out next on December 10, 2018.

