Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTC:BJCHY), Dividends

Beijing Cap Intl Airport issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Beijing Cap Intl Airport generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Beijing Cap Intl Airport. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on December 10, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHY). The last dividend payout was on December 10, 2018 and was $0.08
There are no upcoming dividends for Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on December 10, 2018
Beijing Cap Intl Airport has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Beijing Cap Intl Airport (BJCHY) was $0.08 and was paid out next on December 10, 2018.
Browse dividends on all stocks.