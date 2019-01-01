ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Beijing Cap Intl Airport
(OTCPK:BJCHY)
2.605
00
At close: May 25
2.81
0.2050[7.87%]
After Hours: 9:05AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.48 - 3.59
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 915.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.9K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.66
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTC:BJCHY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Beijing Cap Intl Airport reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Beijing Cap Intl Airport using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Beijing Cap Intl Airport Questions & Answers

Q
When is Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTCPK:BJCHY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Beijing Cap Intl Airport

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTCPK:BJCHY)?
A

There are no earnings for Beijing Cap Intl Airport

Q
What were Beijing Cap Intl Airport’s (OTCPK:BJCHY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Beijing Cap Intl Airport

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.