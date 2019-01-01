ñol

bioAffinity Technologies
(NASDAQ:BIAF)
$4.14
-0.45[-9.80%]
At close: Sep 13
$4.07
-0.0700[-1.69%]
After Hours: 4:42PM EDT
Day Range4.06 - 4.5652 Wk Range- - 15.55Open / Close4.46 / 4.14Float / Outstanding1M / 2.7M
Vol / Avg.678.3K / 5.9MMkt Cap11.3MP/E-50d Avg. Price5.19
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float1MEPS-0.03

bioAffinity Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:BIAF), Dividends

bioAffinity Technologies issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash bioAffinity Technologies generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

bioAffinity Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for bioAffinity Technologies.

Q
What date did I need to own bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for bioAffinity Technologies.

Q
How much per share is the next bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for bioAffinity Technologies.

Q
What is the dividend yield for bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for bioAffinity Technologies.

