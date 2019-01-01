ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Blackrock Virginia
(NYSE:BHV)
13.11
0.16[1.24%]
Last update: 11:44AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.99 - 13.21
52 Week High/Low12.03 - 21.47
Open / Close13 / -
Float / Outstanding1.6M / 1.6M
Vol / Avg.2K / 5.4K
Mkt Cap21.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price16.06
Div / Yield0.55/4.22%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float1.6M

Blackrock Virginia (NYSE:BHV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Blackrock Virginia reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Blackrock Virginia using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Blackrock Virginia Questions & Answers

Q
When is Blackrock Virginia (NYSE:BHV) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock Virginia

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blackrock Virginia (NYSE:BHV)?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock Virginia

Q
What were Blackrock Virginia’s (NYSE:BHV) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock Virginia

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.