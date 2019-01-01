QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.55/3.02%
52 Wk
15.58 - 20.24
Mkt Cap
29.1M
Payout Ratio
60.67
Open
-
P/E
20.06
Shares
1.6M
Outstanding
Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a perpetual closed-end municipal bond fund. Its objective is to provide current income exempt from regular Federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes. The company invests on behalf of its clients from large institutions to parents and grandparents, teachers, nurses, doctors and people from all walks of life who entrust their savings to the company.

Blackrock Virginia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Virginia (BHV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Virginia (NYSE: BHV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blackrock Virginia's (BHV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Virginia.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Virginia (BHV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Virginia

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Virginia (BHV)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Virginia (NYSE: BHV) is $18.0579 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:50:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Virginia (BHV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Virginia (NYSE:BHV) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Virginia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Virginia (BHV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Virginia.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Virginia (BHV) operate in?

A

Blackrock Virginia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.