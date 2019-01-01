QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
7.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
102M
Outstanding
Billy Goat Brands Ltd is a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating companies driven by environmental, social and governance values, while operating in the blue economy. It invests in private businesses in the plant-based protein, functional foods, food technology, and fermented foods sectors. The company plans to generate returns on its investments through go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies.

Billy Goat Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Billy Goat Brands (BGTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Billy Goat Brands (OTCQB: BGTTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Billy Goat Brands's (BGTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Billy Goat Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Billy Goat Brands (BGTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Billy Goat Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Billy Goat Brands (BGTTF)?

A

The stock price for Billy Goat Brands (OTCQB: BGTTF) is $0.075 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:55:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Billy Goat Brands (BGTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Billy Goat Brands.

Q

When is Billy Goat Brands (OTCQB:BGTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Billy Goat Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Billy Goat Brands (BGTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Billy Goat Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Billy Goat Brands (BGTTF) operate in?

A

Billy Goat Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.