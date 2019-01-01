BTS Group AB is a global professional services firm. The group helps companies and leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, to go from decision to action, and deliver desired results. BTS services include strategy implementation, leadership development, assessment for selection and development, business acumen, development of sales organizations, coaching, and digital services, tools, and platforms. It operates globally and has customers such as Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.