Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
35.86 - 48
Mkt Cap
906.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
4.42
Shares
19.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BTS Group AB is a global professional services firm. The group helps companies and leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, to go from decision to action, and deliver desired results. BTS services include strategy implementation, leadership development, assessment for selection and development, business acumen, development of sales organizations, coaching, and digital services, tools, and platforms. It operates globally and has customers such as Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BTS Group (BGPBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BTS Group (OTCGM: BGPBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BTS Group's (BGPBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BTS Group.

Q

What is the target price for BTS Group (BGPBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BTS Group

Q

Current Stock Price for BTS Group (BGPBF)?

A

The stock price for BTS Group (OTCGM: BGPBF) is $46.8079 last updated Wed Nov 17 2021 17:06:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BTS Group (BGPBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BTS Group.

Q

When is BTS Group (OTCGM:BGPBF) reporting earnings?

A

BTS Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BTS Group (BGPBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BTS Group.

Q

What sector and industry does BTS Group (BGPBF) operate in?

A

BTS Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.