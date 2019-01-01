QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.5 - 2.79
Mkt Cap
196.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
182.5
Shares
76M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bango PLC offers mobile internet payments platform. The company develops, markets and distributes technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for content and media on connected devices. Its primary product is Bango Payment Platform, which provides app stores and content providers with direct billing connections to mobile operators around the world. In addition, it has also developed Bango Boost and Bango Dashboard. The company has operational footprints across the United Kingdom, European Union, USA and Canada, Indonesia, and the Rest of the World.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bango Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bango (BGOPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bango (OTCPK: BGOPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bango's (BGOPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bango.

Q

What is the target price for Bango (BGOPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bango

Q

Current Stock Price for Bango (BGOPF)?

A

The stock price for Bango (OTCPK: BGOPF) is $2.58 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 19:44:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bango (BGOPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bango.

Q

When is Bango (OTCPK:BGOPF) reporting earnings?

A

Bango does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bango (BGOPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bango.

Q

What sector and industry does Bango (BGOPF) operate in?

A

Bango is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.