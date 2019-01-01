QQQ
BioNeutra Global Corp is a Canada based company engaged in research, development, production, and commercialization of food ingredients for neutraceutical, functional and mainstream foods, focusing on oligosaccharides. The company's product portfolio provides ingredients for various food systems, that contribute to human nutrition and wellness in functional and healthy foods. Its prime product, VitaFiber IMO, is offered in both the powder and syrup form. The company operates in Canada while generating sales revenue from various countries internationally. Majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.

BioNeutra Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioNeutra Global (BGACF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioNeutra Global (OTCQB: BGACF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioNeutra Global's (BGACF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioNeutra Global.

Q

What is the target price for BioNeutra Global (BGACF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BioNeutra Global

Q

Current Stock Price for BioNeutra Global (BGACF)?

A

The stock price for BioNeutra Global (OTCQB: BGACF) is $0.11 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:34:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioNeutra Global (BGACF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioNeutra Global.

Q

When is BioNeutra Global (OTCQB:BGACF) reporting earnings?

A

BioNeutra Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioNeutra Global (BGACF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioNeutra Global.

Q

What sector and industry does BioNeutra Global (BGACF) operate in?

A

BioNeutra Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.