BioNeutra Global Corp is a Canada based company engaged in research, development, production, and commercialization of food ingredients for neutraceutical, functional and mainstream foods, focusing on oligosaccharides. The company's product portfolio provides ingredients for various food systems, that contribute to human nutrition and wellness in functional and healthy foods. Its prime product, VitaFiber IMO, is offered in both the powder and syrup form. The company operates in Canada while generating sales revenue from various countries internationally. Majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.