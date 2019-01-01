QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Bilfinger SE is an international industrial services provider. It delivers customized engineering and services to customers in chemical, pharmaceutical, energy, oil, and gas markets. The company's product portfolio attempts to cover the entire value chain, from consulting and planning to installation and maintenance. Bilfinger has two operating segments: Industrial (majority of total revenue) and Building & Facility. The company constructs and modernizes plants in the process industry and implements technology to improve operations. In addition, it develops and sells real estate properties and provides services for the water and wastewater sector. The majority of sales derive from Europe, with Germany being an important region for the company.

Bilfinger Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bilfinger (BFLBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bilfinger (OTCPK: BFLBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bilfinger's (BFLBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bilfinger.

Q

What is the target price for Bilfinger (BFLBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bilfinger

Q

Current Stock Price for Bilfinger (BFLBY)?

A

The stock price for Bilfinger (OTCPK: BFLBY) is $7.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:54:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bilfinger (BFLBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 29, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 8, 2012.

Q

When is Bilfinger (OTCPK:BFLBY) reporting earnings?

A

Bilfinger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bilfinger (BFLBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bilfinger.

Q

What sector and industry does Bilfinger (BFLBY) operate in?

A

Bilfinger is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.