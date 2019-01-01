QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.75 - 5.37
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
305.9M
Outstanding
Biffa PLC is a waste management company that provides collection, recycling, treatment, disposal, and energy generation services to households, businesses, and the public sector across the United Kingdom. The reportable segments of the company are Collections and Resources & Energy. It generates maximum revenue from the Collections segment, which encompasses Municipal, Industrial & Commercial, and Specialist Services sub-divisions. Its Resources and Energy segment consists of Inerts, Organics, Recycling, and Landfill Gas sub-divisions. All of its operations are carried out in the United Kingdom.

Biffa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biffa (BFFBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biffa (OTCGM: BFFBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Biffa's (BFFBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biffa.

Q

What is the target price for Biffa (BFFBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biffa

Q

Current Stock Price for Biffa (BFFBF)?

A

The stock price for Biffa (OTCGM: BFFBF) is $5.37 last updated Wed Nov 10 2021 18:57:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biffa (BFFBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biffa.

Q

When is Biffa (OTCGM:BFFBF) reporting earnings?

A

Biffa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biffa (BFFBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biffa.

Q

What sector and industry does Biffa (BFFBF) operate in?

A

Biffa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.