|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Biffa (OTCGM: BFFBF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Biffa.
There is no analysis for Biffa
The stock price for Biffa (OTCGM: BFFBF) is $5.37 last updated Wed Nov 10 2021 18:57:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Biffa.
Biffa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Biffa.
Biffa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.