Biffa PLC is a waste management company that provides collection, recycling, treatment, disposal, and energy generation services to households, businesses, and the public sector across the United Kingdom. The reportable segments of the company are Collections and Resources & Energy. It generates maximum revenue from the Collections segment, which encompasses Municipal, Industrial & Commercial, and Specialist Services sub-divisions. Its Resources and Energy segment consists of Inerts, Organics, Recycling, and Landfill Gas sub-divisions. All of its operations are carried out in the United Kingdom.