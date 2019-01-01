|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Basf (OTCQX: BFFAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Basf.
There is no analysis for Basf
The stock price for Basf (OTCQX: BFFAF) is $76.1 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 18:53:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Basf.
Basf does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Basf.
Basf is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.