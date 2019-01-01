QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
3.98/5.23%
52 Wk
64.35 - 87.65
Mkt Cap
69.9B
Payout Ratio
56.41
Open
-
P/E
11.5
EPS
1.36
Shares
918.5M
Outstanding
Based in Germany, BASF is the world's largest chemical company, with products spanning the full spectrum of commodities to specialities. In addition, the company is a strong player in agricultural crop protection. Given its sheer size, BASF has a top-three market position in 70% of its businesses.

Analyst Ratings

Basf Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Basf (BFFAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Basf (OTCQX: BFFAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Basf's (BFFAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Basf.

Q

What is the target price for Basf (BFFAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Basf

Q

Current Stock Price for Basf (BFFAF)?

A

The stock price for Basf (OTCQX: BFFAF) is $76.1 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 18:53:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Basf (BFFAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Basf.

Q

When is Basf (OTCQX:BFFAF) reporting earnings?

A

Basf does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Basf (BFFAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Basf.

Q

What sector and industry does Basf (BFFAF) operate in?

A

Basf is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.