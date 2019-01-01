QQQ
Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments. All of the company's operating revenues are earned from the receipt of royalties and management fees from its Royalty Partners.

Analyst Ratings

Diversified Royalty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diversified Royalty (OTCPK: BEVFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diversified Royalty's (BEVFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diversified Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diversified Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for Diversified Royalty (BEVFF)?

A

The stock price for Diversified Royalty (OTCPK: BEVFF) is $2.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diversified Royalty.

Q

When is Diversified Royalty (OTCPK:BEVFF) reporting earnings?

A

Diversified Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diversified Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) operate in?

A

Diversified Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.