Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $61.00 expecting BERY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.39% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Berry Global Group maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Berry Global Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Berry Global Group was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Berry Global Group (BERY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $79.00 to $61.00. The current price Berry Global Group (BERY) is trading at is $57.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
