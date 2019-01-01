QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blue Earth Resources Inc is engaged in the fuel wholesale supply business currently operating in the southeastern United States along with the Colonial and Plantation pipeline systems. It provides custom-designed solutions to refined fuel procurement (branded and private label), supply and logistics challenges. It also provides a customized composite of risk management services, specializing in the computation of industry, financial and geo-political information to assist each customer in making real-time market decisions. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Fuel sales.

Blue Earth Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Earth Resources (BERI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Earth Resources (OTCPK: BERI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Earth Resources's (BERI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Earth Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Earth Resources (BERI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Earth Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Earth Resources (BERI)?

A

The stock price for Blue Earth Resources (OTCPK: BERI) is $0.204 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:57:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Earth Resources (BERI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Earth Resources.

Q

When is Blue Earth Resources (OTCPK:BERI) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Earth Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Earth Resources (BERI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Earth Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Earth Resources (BERI) operate in?

A

Blue Earth Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.