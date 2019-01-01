Blue Earth Resources Inc is engaged in the fuel wholesale supply business currently operating in the southeastern United States along with the Colonial and Plantation pipeline systems. It provides custom-designed solutions to refined fuel procurement (branded and private label), supply and logistics challenges. It also provides a customized composite of risk management services, specializing in the computation of industry, financial and geo-political information to assist each customer in making real-time market decisions. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Fuel sales.