BEC World
(OTCPK:BECVY)
4.82
00
Last update: 12:09PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.97 - 5.21
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 200M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap964M
P/E41.19
50d Avg. Price5.02
Div / Yield0.07/1.55%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.9
Total Float-

BEC World (OTC:BECVY), Dividends

BEC World issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BEC World generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BEC World Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BEC World (BECVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BEC World.

Q
What date did I need to own BEC World (BECVY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BEC World.

Q
How much per share is the next BEC World (BECVY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BEC World (BECVY) will be on March 30, 2012 and will be $0.29

Q
What is the dividend yield for BEC World (OTCPK:BECVY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BEC World.

