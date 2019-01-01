QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.97 - 3.97
Mkt Cap
794M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.7
Shares
200M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
BEC World PCL is a television broadcast company based in Thailand. The company's primary business units include broadcast television and radio operations. It provides both free and subscription-based television services. The company's subsidiary is responsible for its television operations and the production of television shows, films. Its subsidiary also owns record labels and promotes and organizes concerts through a concert ticket retail operation. The firm also operates and distributes a variety of multimedia content in genres that include news, sports, drama, and children's content. It generates the vast majority of its revenue in Thailand.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BEC World Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BEC World (BECVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BEC World (OTCPK: BECVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BEC World's (BECVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BEC World.

Q

What is the target price for BEC World (BECVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BEC World

Q

Current Stock Price for BEC World (BECVY)?

A

The stock price for BEC World (OTCPK: BECVY) is $3.97 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 14:53:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BEC World (BECVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 30, 2012.

Q

When is BEC World (OTCPK:BECVY) reporting earnings?

A

BEC World does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BEC World (BECVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BEC World.

Q

What sector and industry does BEC World (BECVY) operate in?

A

BEC World is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.