BEC World PCL is a television broadcast company based in Thailand. The company's primary business units include broadcast television and radio operations. It provides both free and subscription-based television services. The company's subsidiary is responsible for its television operations and the production of television shows, films. Its subsidiary also owns record labels and promotes and organizes concerts through a concert ticket retail operation. The firm also operates and distributes a variety of multimedia content in genres that include news, sports, drama, and children's content. It generates the vast majority of its revenue in Thailand.