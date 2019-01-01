ñol

Bidvest Group
(OTCPK:BDVSY)
25.71
1.368[5.62%]
Last update: 10:44AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low24.48 - 25.71
52 Week High/Low21.43 - 32.38
Open / Close24.48 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 169.9M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 16.6K
Mkt Cap4.4B
P/E13.96
50d Avg. Price28.27
Div / Yield0.93/3.83%
Payout Ratio43.75
EPS-
Total Float-

Bidvest Group (OTC:BDVSY), Dividends

Bidvest Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bidvest Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.15%

Annual Dividend

$0.7969

Last Dividend

Sep 21, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bidvest Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bidvest Group (BDVSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bidvest Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Bidvest Group (BDVSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bidvest Group (BDVSY). The last dividend payout was on October 5, 2018 and was $0.40

Q
How much per share is the next Bidvest Group (BDVSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bidvest Group (BDVSY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on October 5, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bidvest Group (OTCPK:BDVSY)?
A

The most current yield for Bidvest Group (BDVSY) is 0.00% and is payable next on August 23, 2000

