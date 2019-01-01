QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.4/3.52%
52 Wk
11.41 - 14.08
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
25.68
Open
-
P/E
15.35
Shares
339.9M
Outstanding
Bidvest Group Ltd is a South African distribution, manufacturing, and services company. The Group principally generates revenue from providing a wide range of goods and services through its six core trading segments, Services, Freight, Commercial Products, Branded Products, Financial Services and Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

Bidvest Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bidvest Group (BDVSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bidvest Group (OTCPK: BDVSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bidvest Group's (BDVSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bidvest Group.

Q

What is the target price for Bidvest Group (BDVSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bidvest Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Bidvest Group (BDVSF)?

A

The stock price for Bidvest Group (OTCPK: BDVSF) is $11.41 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 15:21:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bidvest Group (BDVSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bidvest Group.

Q

When is Bidvest Group (OTCPK:BDVSF) reporting earnings?

A

Bidvest Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bidvest Group (BDVSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bidvest Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Bidvest Group (BDVSF) operate in?

A

Bidvest Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.