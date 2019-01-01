Blonder Tongue (OTC:BDRL), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Blonder Tongue
(OTCQB:BDRL)
0.2021
0.0011[0.55%]
Last update: 11:20AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.2 - 0.25
52 Week High/Low0.1 - 0.27
Open / Close0.2 / -
Float / Outstanding8.1M / 13.3M
Vol / Avg.15.1K / 357.5K
Mkt Cap2.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.09
Total Float-

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc is a technology development and manufacturing company that provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. The company serves the multi-dwelling unit market, the lodging/hospitality market, and the institutional market, including hospitals, prisons, and schools, primarily throughout the United States and Canada.
Read More

Blonder Tongue Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Blonder Tongue (BDRL) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Blonder Tongue (OTCQB: BDRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Blonder Tongue's (BDRL) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Blonder Tongue.

Q
What is the target price for Blonder Tongue (BDRL) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Blonder Tongue

Q
Current Stock Price for Blonder Tongue (BDRL)?
A

The stock price for Blonder Tongue (OTCQB: BDRL) is $0.2021 last updated Today at June 28, 2022, 3:20 PM UTC.

Q
Does Blonder Tongue (BDRL) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blonder Tongue.

Q
When is Blonder Tongue (OTCQB:BDRL) reporting earnings?
A

Blonder Tongue does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Blonder Tongue (BDRL) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Blonder Tongue.

Q
What sector and industry does Blonder Tongue (BDRL) operate in?
A

Blonder Tongue is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.