QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Beiersdorf
(OTCPK:BDRFY)
20.34
0.05[0.25%]
Last update: 10:49AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low20.22 - 20.34
52 Week High/Low17.25 - 25.36
Open / Close20.22 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.19K / 200.6K
Mkt Cap23.1B
P/E33.8
50d Avg. Price20.24
Div / Yield0.15/0.75%
Payout Ratio25.22
EPS-
Total Float-

Beiersdorf (OTC:BDRFY), Dividends

Beiersdorf issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Beiersdorf generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.1502

Last Dividend

Mar 31, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Beiersdorf Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Beiersdorf (BDRFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beiersdorf. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on April 16, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Beiersdorf (BDRFY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beiersdorf (BDRFY). The last dividend payout was on April 16, 2015 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Beiersdorf (BDRFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beiersdorf (BDRFY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on April 16, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFY)?
A

Beiersdorf has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Beiersdorf (BDRFY) was $0.15 and was paid out next on April 16, 2015.

