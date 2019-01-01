QQQ
BioAdaptives Inc is engaged in developing research-based clinically validated natural wellness solutions. The firm focuses on the research of primitive cells like stem cells and their derivatives. Its products include dietary supplements, specialty food items, and proprietary methods of optimizing the bioelectromagnetic availability of foods and beverages. Its product lines include PrimiCell, a primitive cell activator, PrimiLungs, a lung immune defense product, and PluriPain.

BioAdaptives Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioAdaptives (BDPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioAdaptives (OTCPK: BDPT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BioAdaptives's (BDPT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioAdaptives.

Q

What is the target price for BioAdaptives (BDPT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BioAdaptives

Q

Current Stock Price for BioAdaptives (BDPT)?

A

The stock price for BioAdaptives (OTCPK: BDPT) is $0.0056 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:31:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioAdaptives (BDPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioAdaptives.

Q

When is BioAdaptives (OTCPK:BDPT) reporting earnings?

A

BioAdaptives does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioAdaptives (BDPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioAdaptives.

Q

What sector and industry does BioAdaptives (BDPT) operate in?

A

BioAdaptives is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.