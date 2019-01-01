BioAdaptives Inc is engaged in developing research-based clinically validated natural wellness solutions. The firm focuses on the research of primitive cells like stem cells and their derivatives. Its products include dietary supplements, specialty food items, and proprietary methods of optimizing the bioelectromagnetic availability of foods and beverages. Its product lines include PrimiCell, a primitive cell activator, PrimiLungs, a lung immune defense product, and PluriPain.