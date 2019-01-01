QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/358.8K
Div / Yield
0.29/4.15%
52 Wk
4.91 - 7.28
Mkt Cap
20.1B
Payout Ratio
28.98
Open
-
P/E
4.64
EPS
1.83
Shares
2.9B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil is a Brazilian financial services company present in several countries. The business segments are Banking, Investments, Fund Management, Insurance, pension fund & capitalization, Payment methods, and Other segments. Banco do Brasil serves retail clients (small and midsize enterprises and individuals), wholesale clients (corporations), and public institutions. The bank has subsidiaries/ business units/offices in Argentina, Dubai, the United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico, the United States, France, China, and Japan, among other locations.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Banco do Brasil BB Brasil Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (BDORY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (OTCPK: BDORY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banco do Brasil BB Brasil's (BDORY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Banco do Brasil BB Brasil.

Q

What is the target price for Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (BDORY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Banco do Brasil BB Brasil

Q

Current Stock Price for Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (BDORY)?

A

The stock price for Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (OTCPK: BDORY) is $7.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (BDORY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2018.

Q

When is Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) reporting earnings?

A

Banco do Brasil BB Brasil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (BDORY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banco do Brasil BB Brasil.

Q

What sector and industry does Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (BDORY) operate in?

A

Banco do Brasil BB Brasil is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.