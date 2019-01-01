Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil is a Brazilian financial services company present in several countries. The business segments are Banking, Investments, Fund Management, Insurance, pension fund & capitalization, Payment methods, and Other segments. Banco do Brasil serves retail clients (small and midsize enterprises and individuals), wholesale clients (corporations), and public institutions. The bank has subsidiaries/ business units/offices in Argentina, Dubai, the United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico, the United States, France, China, and Japan, among other locations.