Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.73 - 37.85
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
106.2
EPS
0.05
Shares
136M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Brunello Cucinelli SpA is a luxury apparel brand that emphasizes soft cashmere knitwear. It sells primarily women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. Brunello Cucinelli's products are made in Italy and sold throughout the world, with most revenue coming from Europe, particularly Italy, and North America. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its company-operated retail stores, and it wholesales its products to other retailers, with roughly an equal amount of revenue coming from each channel.

Brunello Cucinelli Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brunello Cucinelli (OTCPK: BCUCY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Brunello Cucinelli's (BCUCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brunello Cucinelli.

Q

What is the target price for Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brunello Cucinelli

Q

Current Stock Price for Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY)?

A

The stock price for Brunello Cucinelli (OTCPK: BCUCY) is $30.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:06:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brunello Cucinelli.

Q

When is Brunello Cucinelli (OTCPK:BCUCY) reporting earnings?

A

Brunello Cucinelli does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brunello Cucinelli.

Q

What sector and industry does Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY) operate in?

A

Brunello Cucinelli is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.