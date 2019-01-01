Brunello Cucinelli SpA is a luxury apparel brand that emphasizes soft cashmere knitwear. It sells primarily women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. Brunello Cucinelli's products are made in Italy and sold throughout the world, with most revenue coming from Europe, particularly Italy, and North America. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its company-operated retail stores, and it wholesales its products to other retailers, with roughly an equal amount of revenue coming from each channel.