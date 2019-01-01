QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.36 - 1.36
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
423.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BC Technology Group Ltd is engaged in the provision for traditional advertising and business park area management services. The company's operating segment includes Traditional advertising; Business park area management and Digital assets and blockchain platform business. It generates maximum revenue from Digital assets and blockchain platform business segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BC Technology Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BC Technology Group (BCTCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BC Technology Group (OTCPK: BCTCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BC Technology Group's (BCTCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BC Technology Group.

Q

What is the target price for BC Technology Group (BCTCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BC Technology Group

Q

Current Stock Price for BC Technology Group (BCTCF)?

A

The stock price for BC Technology Group (OTCPK: BCTCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BC Technology Group (BCTCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BC Technology Group.

Q

When is BC Technology Group (OTCPK:BCTCF) reporting earnings?

A

BC Technology Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BC Technology Group (BCTCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BC Technology Group.

Q

What sector and industry does BC Technology Group (BCTCF) operate in?

A

BC Technology Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.