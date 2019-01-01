QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.6 - 5.93
Mkt Cap
16M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
10M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Blueone Card Inc is engaged in financial services company that makes easy for its customers to make mass payments of all sorts. The company payout solutions and prepaid card solution to consumers and corporations in more than 30 countries transforming Card-to-Card Cross Border Real Time Gloval Money Transfers. Its services include Cash via agent, Check delivery, and Prepaid-Cards.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blueone Card Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blueone Card (BCRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blueone Card (OTCPK: BCRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blueone Card's (BCRD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blueone Card.

Q

What is the target price for Blueone Card (BCRD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blueone Card

Q

Current Stock Price for Blueone Card (BCRD)?

A

The stock price for Blueone Card (OTCPK: BCRD) is $1.6 last updated Today at 3:39:13 PM.

Q

Does Blueone Card (BCRD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blueone Card.

Q

When is Blueone Card (OTCPK:BCRD) reporting earnings?

A

Blueone Card does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blueone Card (BCRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blueone Card.

Q

What sector and industry does Blueone Card (BCRD) operate in?

A

Blueone Card is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.