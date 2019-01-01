QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Barco NV is an electronic components company with three business segments: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The Entertainment business segment provides lighting, projection, and LED services for cinema, retail, and hospitality businesses. The Enterprise segment provides businesses with visualization solutions and software for control rooms and corporate activities. The Hospitality segment provides high-resolution visualization displays for the imaging market, namely radiology, mammography, and surgery. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Belgium.


Barco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barco (BCNAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barco (OTCPK: BCNAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barco's (BCNAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barco.

Q

What is the target price for Barco (BCNAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Barco

Q

Current Stock Price for Barco (BCNAY)?

A

The stock price for Barco (OTCPK: BCNAY) is $9.73 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 16:08:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barco (BCNAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 20, 2011.

Q

When is Barco (OTCPK:BCNAY) reporting earnings?

A

Barco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barco (BCNAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barco.

Q

What sector and industry does Barco (BCNAY) operate in?

A

Barco is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.