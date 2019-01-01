Barclays (OTC:BCLYF), Dividends

Barclays issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Barclays generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Barclays.
There are no upcoming dividends for Barclays.
The next dividend for Barclays (BCLYF) will be on February 27, 2002 and will be $0.44
There are no upcoming dividends for Barclays.
Browse dividends on all stocks.