QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
19.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
1.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Becker Milk Co Ltd engages in the ownership and management of retail commercial properties in Ontario, Canada. The company leases retail stores with a few residential sites.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Becker Milk Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Becker Milk Co (BCKMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Becker Milk Co (OTCPK: BCKMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Becker Milk Co's (BCKMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Becker Milk Co.

Q

What is the target price for Becker Milk Co (BCKMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Becker Milk Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Becker Milk Co (BCKMF)?

A

The stock price for Becker Milk Co (OTCPK: BCKMF) is $10.667 last updated Wed Apr 07 2021 19:47:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Becker Milk Co (BCKMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Becker Milk Co.

Q

When is Becker Milk Co (OTCPK:BCKMF) reporting earnings?

A

Becker Milk Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Becker Milk Co (BCKMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Becker Milk Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Becker Milk Co (BCKMF) operate in?

A

Becker Milk Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.