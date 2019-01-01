QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
BrainChip Holdings Ltd is engaged in neuromorphic computing. Neuromorphic computing is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that simulates the functionality of the human neuron. The company has developed a revolutionary spiking neural network (SNN) technology, a type of neuromorphic computing that learns autonomously, evolves and associates information just like the human brain. It operates through one segment namely, the technological development of designs.

BrainChip Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BrainChip Holdings (BCHPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BrainChip Holdings (OTCQX: BCHPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BrainChip Holdings's (BCHPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BrainChip Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for BrainChip Holdings (BCHPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BrainChip Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for BrainChip Holdings (BCHPY)?

A

The stock price for BrainChip Holdings (OTCQX: BCHPY) is $35.799 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BrainChip Holdings (BCHPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BrainChip Holdings.

Q

When is BrainChip Holdings (OTCQX:BCHPY) reporting earnings?

A

BrainChip Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BrainChip Holdings (BCHPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BrainChip Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does BrainChip Holdings (BCHPY) operate in?

A

BrainChip Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.