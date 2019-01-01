Blaqclouds (OTC:BCDS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Blaqclouds
Blaqclouds Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Blaqclouds (OTCPK: BCDS) was reported by Stifel on December 28, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BCDS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Blaqclouds (OTCPK: BCDS) was provided by Stifel, and Blaqclouds downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Blaqclouds, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Blaqclouds was filed on December 28, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 28, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Blaqclouds (BCDS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $7.00 to $0.00. The current price Blaqclouds (BCDS) is trading at is $0.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
