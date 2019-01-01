QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Blaqclouds Inc is a United States-based software and technology company. It develops software as a service solution to address the problems of small and enterprise businesses. The products offered by the company include BlaqPromote, BlaqStats, BlaqTrax, Geo BlaqTrax, and BlaqBiz.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blaqclouds Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blaqclouds (BCDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blaqclouds (OTCPK: BCDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blaqclouds's (BCDS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blaqclouds.

Q

What is the target price for Blaqclouds (BCDS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blaqclouds (OTCPK: BCDS) was reported by Stifel on December 28, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BCDS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blaqclouds (BCDS)?

A

The stock price for Blaqclouds (OTCPK: BCDS) is $0.0822 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:10:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blaqclouds (BCDS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blaqclouds.

Q

When is Blaqclouds (OTCPK:BCDS) reporting earnings?

A

Blaqclouds does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blaqclouds (BCDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blaqclouds.

Q

What sector and industry does Blaqclouds (BCDS) operate in?

A

Blaqclouds is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.