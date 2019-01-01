KuuHubb (OTC:BCDMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$963.9K
Earnings History
No Data
KuuHubb Questions & Answers
When is KuuHubb (OTCPK:BCDMF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for KuuHubb
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KuuHubb (OTCPK:BCDMF)?
There are no earnings for KuuHubb
What were KuuHubb’s (OTCPK:BCDMF) revenues?
There are no earnings for KuuHubb
