KuuHubb Inc. is a mobile game development and publishing company, targeting the female audience with bespoke mobile experiences. It's Mission is to become a top player in the underserved female mobile game space. Through games and partnerships with select developers and consumer brands, KuuHubb explores new lifestyle trends that can be converted into games and apps that will bring value to the user community and shareholders. Some of its games include RECOLOR, RECOLOR BY NUMBERS, MYHOSPITAL, and DANCING DIARIES.

KuuHubb Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy KuuHubb (BCDMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KuuHubb (OTCPK: BCDMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KuuHubb's (BCDMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KuuHubb.

Q

What is the target price for KuuHubb (BCDMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KuuHubb

Q

Current Stock Price for KuuHubb (BCDMF)?

A

The stock price for KuuHubb (OTCPK: BCDMF) is $0.018925 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 16:09:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KuuHubb (BCDMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KuuHubb.

Q

When is KuuHubb (OTCPK:BCDMF) reporting earnings?

A

KuuHubb does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KuuHubb (BCDMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KuuHubb.

Q

What sector and industry does KuuHubb (BCDMF) operate in?

A

KuuHubb is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.