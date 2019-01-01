KuuHubb Inc. is a mobile game development and publishing company, targeting the female audience with bespoke mobile experiences. It's Mission is to become a top player in the underserved female mobile game space. Through games and partnerships with select developers and consumer brands, KuuHubb explores new lifestyle trends that can be converted into games and apps that will bring value to the user community and shareholders. Some of its games include RECOLOR, RECOLOR BY NUMBERS, MYHOSPITAL, and DANCING DIARIES.