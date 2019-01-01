QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Based in Liaoning, China, Brilliance Auto is a provincial state-owned enterprise that manufactures passenger vehicles (PV), minivans, and automotive components. The majority of Brilliance's revenue and all its operating profits come from a PV joint venture with BMW. The firm operates its minivan business through a 51%-owned joint venture with Renault.

Brilliance China Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brilliance China (BCAUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brilliance China (OTCEM: BCAUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brilliance China's (BCAUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brilliance China.

Q

What is the target price for Brilliance China (BCAUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brilliance China

Q

Current Stock Price for Brilliance China (BCAUF)?

A

The stock price for Brilliance China (OTCEM: BCAUF) is $0.5822 last updated Mon Sep 13 2021 14:20:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brilliance China (BCAUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brilliance China.

Q

When is Brilliance China (OTCEM:BCAUF) reporting earnings?

A

Brilliance China does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brilliance China (BCAUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brilliance China.

Q

What sector and industry does Brilliance China (BCAUF) operate in?

A

Brilliance China is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.