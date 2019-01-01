QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/74.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 6.41
Mkt Cap
92.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
140.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Bubblr Inc is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that brings back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Through its portfolio of digital mobile apps, Bubblr's next-generation mobile ecosystem, and platform, partners with publishers to address challenges related to free online content, while protecting end-users from data harvesting and manipulation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bubblr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bubblr (BBLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bubblr (OTCPK: BBLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bubblr's (BBLR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bubblr.

Q

What is the target price for Bubblr (BBLR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bubblr

Q

Current Stock Price for Bubblr (BBLR)?

A

The stock price for Bubblr (OTCPK: BBLR) is $0.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bubblr (BBLR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bubblr.

Q

When is Bubblr (OTCPK:BBLR) reporting earnings?

A

Bubblr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bubblr (BBLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bubblr.

Q

What sector and industry does Bubblr (BBLR) operate in?

A

Bubblr is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.