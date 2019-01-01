|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Baker Boyer Bancorp (OTCPK: BBBK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Baker Boyer Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Baker Boyer Bancorp
The stock price for Baker Boyer Bancorp (OTCPK: BBBK) is $72.5 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:16:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2012.
Baker Boyer Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Baker Boyer Bancorp.
Baker Boyer Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.