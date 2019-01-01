QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Baker Boyer Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary provides banking services primarily to the greater Walla Walla and Columbia Valley area of southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.The company offer its services to individuals, small businesses, and the agricultural industry. The primary sources of revenue for the company are loans, investment securities, and wealth management services.

Analyst Ratings

Baker Boyer Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baker Boyer Bancorp (BBBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baker Boyer Bancorp (OTCPK: BBBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baker Boyer Bancorp's (BBBK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baker Boyer Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Baker Boyer Bancorp (BBBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Baker Boyer Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Baker Boyer Bancorp (BBBK)?

A

The stock price for Baker Boyer Bancorp (OTCPK: BBBK) is $72.5 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:16:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baker Boyer Bancorp (BBBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2012.

Q

When is Baker Boyer Bancorp (OTCPK:BBBK) reporting earnings?

A

Baker Boyer Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Baker Boyer Bancorp (BBBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baker Boyer Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Baker Boyer Bancorp (BBBK) operate in?

A

Baker Boyer Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.