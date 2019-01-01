QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
New York Health Care Inc is a home care service agency. It offers home non-medical companions and senior care services. The company provides hands-on care, companions, home health aides and other skilled nursing services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New York Health Care Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy New York Health Care (BBAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New York Health Care (OTCEM: BBAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New York Health Care's (BBAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New York Health Care.

Q

What is the target price for New York Health Care (BBAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New York Health Care

Q

Current Stock Price for New York Health Care (BBAL)?

A

The stock price for New York Health Care (OTCEM: BBAL) is $0.0003 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New York Health Care (BBAL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New York Health Care.

Q

When is New York Health Care (OTCEM:BBAL) reporting earnings?

A

New York Health Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New York Health Care (BBAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New York Health Care.

Q

What sector and industry does New York Health Care (BBAL) operate in?

A

New York Health Care is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.