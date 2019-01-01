QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Liberty Braves Group owns and operates the Major League Baseball (MLB) club, the Atlanta Braves, and Braves Holdings' Development Projects. The firm derives majority revenue from the Baseball operations which include ticket sales, concessions, corporate sales, suites, and premium seat fees, local and national broadcast rights, licensing and other shared Major League Baseball (MLB) revenue streams whereas, its Development operation revenue is derived from the mixed-use facilities which primarily includes rental income.

Liberty Braves Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liberty Braves Group (OTCQB: BATRB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liberty Braves Group's (BATRB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liberty Braves Group.

Q

What is the target price for Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liberty Braves Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Liberty Braves Group (BATRB)?

A

The stock price for Liberty Braves Group (OTCQB: BATRB) is $27.5 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 18:15:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liberty Braves Group.

Q

When is Liberty Braves Group (OTCQB:BATRB) reporting earnings?

A

Liberty Braves Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liberty Braves Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) operate in?

A

Liberty Braves Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.