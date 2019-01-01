Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 9
EPS
$-0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$35.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$35.1M
Earnings History
Couchbase Questions & Answers
When is Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) reporting earnings?
Couchbase (BASE) is scheduled to report earnings on June 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 9, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.54, which missed the estimate of $-1.23.
What were Couchbase’s (NASDAQ:BASE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $29.7M, which beat the estimate of $28.2M.
