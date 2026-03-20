Dow Falls Over 100 Points; FedEx Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.26% to 45,903.09 while the NASDAQ fell 0.73% to 21,930.51. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.43% to 6,577.97.

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Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 1.1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) on Thursday reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $24 billion, beating analyst estimates of $23.42 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.25 per share, beating estimates of $4.13 per share.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $95.49 while gold traded up 1.5% at $4,674.20.

Silver traded up 1% to $71.935 on Friday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.4695.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, Germany's DAX gained 0.3% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.88%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 1.24% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.44%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count will be released today.

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