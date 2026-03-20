Nasdaq Down Over 1%; XPeng Shares Fall After Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1% on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.56% to 45,765.84 while the NASDAQ fell 1.18% to 21,829.08. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.80% to 6,553.81.

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Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 1.3%.

Top Headline

Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) shares fell around 6% on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued soft first-quarter delivery guidance.

The company delivered 22.25 billion Chinese yuan ($3.18 billion) in quarterly revenue, a 38.2% year-over-year (Y/Y) jump that landed just shy of the $3.32 billion analyst consensus forecast.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $96.43 while gold traded up 1.1% at $4,654.70.

Silver traded up 0.3% to $71.420 on Friday, while copper fell 1% to $5.4170.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX fell 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.88%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 1.24% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.44%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count will be released today.

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