Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/41.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
2.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Bantec Inc along with its subsidiaries provides unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and related services. Principally, it is engaged in the business of research, design, development, testing, manufacturing, distribution, exportation, and integration of low altitude UAV systems, services, and products. The company also provides procurement, distribution, and logistics services. It focuses on distributing, Drones and related services and Environmental/Construction products and services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bantec Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bantec (BANT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bantec (OTCPK: BANT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bantec's (BANT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bantec.

Q

What is the target price for Bantec (BANT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bantec

Q

Current Stock Price for Bantec (BANT)?

A

The stock price for Bantec (OTCPK: BANT) is $0.0007 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bantec (BANT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bantec.

Q

When is Bantec (OTCPK:BANT) reporting earnings?

A

Bantec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bantec (BANT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bantec.

Q

What sector and industry does Bantec (BANT) operate in?

A

Bantec is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.