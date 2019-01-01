QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
38.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
143.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Barkby Group PLC is engaged in real estate development, consumer and hospitality businesses, and life sciences. Its operating segments include Real Estate; Barkby Pubs and Investments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Barkby Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barkby Gr (BAKBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barkby Gr (OTCEM: BAKBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barkby Gr's (BAKBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barkby Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Barkby Gr (BAKBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Barkby Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Barkby Gr (BAKBF)?

A

The stock price for Barkby Gr (OTCEM: BAKBF) is $0.27 last updated Tue Jun 08 2021 17:47:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barkby Gr (BAKBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barkby Gr.

Q

When is Barkby Gr (OTCEM:BAKBF) reporting earnings?

A

Barkby Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barkby Gr (BAKBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barkby Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Barkby Gr (BAKBF) operate in?

A

Barkby Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.