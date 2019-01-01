QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 62% of revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2020. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Baidu Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baidu (BAIDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baidu (OTCPK: BAIDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baidu's (BAIDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baidu.

Q

What is the target price for Baidu (BAIDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Baidu

Q

Current Stock Price for Baidu (BAIDF)?

A

The stock price for Baidu (OTCPK: BAIDF) is $19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:22:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baidu (BAIDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Baidu.

Q

When is Baidu (OTCPK:BAIDF) reporting earnings?

A

Baidu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Baidu (BAIDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baidu.

Q

What sector and industry does Baidu (BAIDF) operate in?

A

Baidu is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.