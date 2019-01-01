ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BAE Systems
(OTCPK:BAESF)
9.60
00
At close: May 25
9.3144
-0.2856[-2.98%]
PreMarket: 8:42AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.88 - 10.16
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.2B
Vol / Avg.- / 28.3K
Mkt Cap30.3B
P/E13.97
50d Avg. Price9.5
Div / Yield0.33/3.44%
Payout Ratio44.24
EPS-
Total Float-

BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF), Dividends

BAE Systems issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BAE Systems generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

30.3%

Annual Dividend

$2.6239

Last Dividend

Oct 19, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BAE Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BAE Systems (BAESF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BAE Systems. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.31 on November 30, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own BAE Systems (BAESF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BAE Systems (BAESF). The last dividend payout was on November 30, 2018 and was $1.31

Q
How much per share is the next BAE Systems (BAESF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BAE Systems (BAESF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.31 on November 30, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF)?
A

BAE Systems has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BAE Systems (BAESF) was $1.31 and was paid out next on November 30, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.