ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bank of America
(OTCPK:BACRP)
162.00
00
At close: Apr 22
15 minutes delayed

Bank of America (OTC:BACRP), Dividends

Bank of America issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bank of America generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

700000.0%

Annual Dividend

$7.0

Last Dividend

Oct 11, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bank of America Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bank of America (BACRP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of America. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.75 on October 25, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Bank of America (BACRP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of America (BACRP). The last dividend payout was on October 25, 2018 and was $1.75

Q
How much per share is the next Bank of America (BACRP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of America (BACRP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.75 on October 25, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bank of America (OTCPK:BACRP)?
A

Bank of America has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bank of America (BACRP) was $1.75 and was paid out next on October 25, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.