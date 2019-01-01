QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, home mortgage lending, vehicle lending, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does U.S. Trust private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries.

Bank of America Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of America (BACRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of America (OTCPK: BACRP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bank of America's (BACRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank of America.

Q

What is the target price for Bank of America (BACRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank of America

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of America (BACRP)?

A

The stock price for Bank of America (OTCPK: BACRP) is $110 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:32:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of America (BACRP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $7000.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 10, 2018.

Q

When is Bank of America (OTCPK:BACRP) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of America does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank of America (BACRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of America.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of America (BACRP) operate in?

A

Bank of America is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.